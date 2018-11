Body found in ravine in Monchy

(SNO) — The body of a man was reportedly found in a ravine in Monchy SNO has been informed.

Details are sketchy at this time but information is that the body was found in Ravine Macock on Monday morning.

Reports are that it was found by a resident of the area lying in a face down position in a puddle of water.

SNO was informed that the police and ambulance were called and the body was taken away.

More information on this incident will be published when it becomes available.