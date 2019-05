Share This On:

The body of a male was found hanging in bushes in Roblot, Choiseul shortly after midday Friday, May 31, according to police.

The body has been identified as that of Vincent Wilfred, also known as ‘Cakes’.

His body was discovered around 2 p.m., according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

