Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of closed funeral home

By CBS
October 13, 2018

 Share This On:

Share10
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

This Google Maps image shows the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit. * GOOGLE MAPS

(CBS) — The bodies of 11 babies were discovered Friday in a Detroit funeral home that was shut down six months ago.

Police made the gruesome discovery at the Cantrell Funeral Home after they received an anonymous tip.

Police said eight or nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and the others in one or more caskets, all hidden in a ceiling. Police ordered a search of the building to ensure there are no additional bodies inside.

“They received an anonymous letter describing exactly where the box was, where the remains were,” Detroit police Lt. Brian Bowser told reporters Friday. “They went right to the location. You have to climb up a ladder to look, that’s when they observed the box and the casket and they called 911.”

Bowser said authorities have identified some of the remains and were attempting to contact the families, the Detroit Free Press reports. He said he was upset “by the callousness” of whoever stored the infants’ remains in the ceiling.

In April, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the funeral home’s license after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies and other violations. Other violations included two improperly stored bodies covered in what appeared to be mold and a third body with unknown fluids covering the facial area.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.