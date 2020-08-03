Bocage suspected suicide victim identified

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police have identified the island’s latest suspected suicide victim.

He is Lyle Travis Donatien, 24, of Bocage, Castries, according to police.

Donatien’s body was found hanging by a belt from the ceiling of his residence on Sunday night, August 2, police said.

His grandmother reportedly made the gruesome discovery.

According to reports, this is the seventh suspected suicide case in Saint Lucia so far this year.

It is also the third suspected suicide in three weeks.