(PRESS RELEASE) – A post mortem examination was conducted on the body of Philip Epiphane, a fifty one (51) year old resident of Carielle, Castries whose body was discovered under a tree with a rope around his neck at Bocage on Wednesday December 27, 2017 about 9:56am.

The examination revealed the cause of death as asphyxia secondary to hanging.

This was the twelfth suspected suicide recorded for the year 2017.