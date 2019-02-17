Bocage step-pathway rehabilitated

Share This On:

(GIS) — The Ministry of Economic Development has joined forces with the Bocage Development Committee to rehabilitate a step-pathway near the Bocage Secondary School.

The pathway is often used by residents, as well as the students and teachers of Bocage Secondary.

Minister with responsibility for Culture and Creative Industries, Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose, expressed contentment with the work done.

“The project was necessary for the community and for the children of the school, so we are happy to deliver,” she said. “Government is about caring for the people, so when a critical need arises, it is our responsibility to answer to it.”



The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to declare the step pathway open was done by Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Guy Joseph, and the principal of the Bocage Secondary School.

Minister Joseph encouraged the students to aspire.

“As a government we place great value on the children of the country,” he said. “In the years to come one of you may be standing where I am standing today, as one of the leaders in your community. Do not limit yourselves. You may see yourself only as a student, and you may not know what the future holds, but remember, your principal was once like you, Minister Belrose was once like you, I was once like you.”

The Bocage Step Pathway Project opening ceremony took place on Monday, Feb. 12.