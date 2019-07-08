Don't Miss
Boat bursts into flames after being struck by lightning in Boston

By NEW YORK POST
July 8, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — Electrifying footage shows a small boat getting hit by a huge bolt of lightning in Massachusetts and immediately bursting into flames.

“Holy s–t, that boat is on fire!” a woman says in South Boston after the direct hit in a severe storm Saturday.

The video, obtained by Boston 25 News, shows the whole sky light up as the lightning bolt strikes the boat with a loud crack of thunder.

The owner wasn’t on the boat and no one was hurt, according to CNN.

“This video from Boston is a great example of why we say ‘When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!’ ” the local arm of the National Weather Service said as it retweeted the clip.

