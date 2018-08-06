Blue wine hits the shelves in France

(SKY NEWS) – France is finally able to complete its tricolour of wines as a new blue variety hits the shelves.

Vindigo is an entirely natural white chardonnay that gets its distinctive turquoise hue after being passed through the pulp of red grape skins.

The grape skins contain anthocyanin, which is a natural pigment also found in blackcurrants, red cabbage and raspberries.

French entrepreneur Rene Le Bail is responsible for the new wine, which is currently being produced in Almeria, Spain, after he initially struggled to gain a foothold with his compatriots in France.

Around 35,000 bottles of Vindigo are now on sale in the port city of Sete in the south of France for about €12 (£10.70) a bottle.

Mr Le Bail described the wine as being “ideal for the summer, to drink on the sand or at the edge of the swimming pool” in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos.

He went on to add that the wine has “cherry aromas” with notes of blackberry and passionfruit.

The fragrant and sweet wine is beginning to attract some attention outside of France, with requests from Britain, China, Indonesia, Italy and Belgium.