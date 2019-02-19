Blue Naturals win St. Lucia Independence squash tournament

Share This On:

(SNO) — Led by Carlos Segovia, Team Caribbean Blue Naturals were crowned champions of the 2019 Saint Lucia Squash Team Tournament, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Independence.

The event, which comprised a total of 74 games played amongst 26 players and four teams, was held on Sunday at the Saint Lucia Yacht Club.

The players were grouped in teams, slated to play against similarly ranked players from the other teams, and their points tallied up for a cumulative-team final-score.

Aside from the winning Caribbean Blue Naturals team, which ended on 347 points, the other sponsored teams were Team Market Place (a narrow second, with 345 points), Team Rainforest Foods and Team Ferrands Foods, the latter two tied for third on 324 points.

The local squash fraternity will continue playing and training in preparation for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States competition later this year.