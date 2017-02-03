BLOODY RELATIONSHIP: Man who allegedly killed his father had stabbed him before

Police have arrested the suspect in this morning’s homicide in Pavee, Castries.
Charles Augustin, 51, was reportedly stabbed to death by one of his sons.
In an interview with St. Lucia News Online (SNO), another son, Christopher Smith, alleged that his father was stabbed in the chest by the suspect nearly two years ago.
Recounting this morning’s fatal attack, Smith said he heard loud voices at the bottom of the house around 3 a.m., and decided to check.
He then found his father laying on the ground, bleeding from a gaping wound to the chest.
Smith said he shouted his father’s name and checked his pulse but got no signs of life. As such, he called on neighbours for help. The authorities were then contacted.
Smith recalled that yesterday his father and brother had a heated argument in which he had to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.
Smith said while the two would argue a lot, he wasn’t expecting it to end in another stabbing.
Despite confirming reports that his brother suffered from a mental illness, Smith said he believes his brother was fully aware of the crime he committed.
Neighbours also told SNO that the father and son are known to have a bloody relationship.