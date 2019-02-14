Bloodbath in St. Kitts-Nevis as 6 youths killed in 1 week; 3 murdered in 16 hours

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SKN REPORTER) — Six St. Kitts and Nevis youths have been gunned down in as many days as the apparent blood bath continued with three dead in separate incidents in less than 24 hours.

Residents woke up Thursday morning to news that two more youths were murdered (Wednesday night and Thursday morning) within seven hours and by mid-day another youth perished by the gun.

The Old Road community, already mourning the double murder of two of their own last Friday night, is reeling from the murder of Gavin Rogers just before midday Thursday and a short distance from the Old Road Police Station.

Informed sources said Rogers was in his home at Wingfield Road, Old Road, six miles west of Basseterre, when he was executed.

Vere Amory was shot and killed around seven ‘o’ clock Wednesday night in Sandy Point, 10 miles west of Basseterre and Joel “Booyaka” Phillip of West Basseterre about two ‘o’ clock Thursday morning.

Amory was reportedly playing a game of domino when he was gunned down. Phillip was asleep in his St. Johnston Village home, just behind the St. Johnston Police Station (Traffic Department) when he was shot and killed. Police are expected to provide more some details of the murders of Amory and Phillip on Thursday.

The latest murders bring to six the number of murders that took place between Friday February 8th and Thursday February 14, 2019 and the seventh to date. The first one occurred in Nevis of January 22 when Jelani Liburd died from gunshot injuries sustained on January 1, 2019.

Murder #1 – 22-year-old Jelani Liburd died on January 22, 2019. He was shot and injured on Craddock Road, Nevis, on January 1, 2019.

Murder # 2 – 33-year-old Musa “Ziggy” Warner murdered in Green Tree, Old Road, St. Kitts on February 8, 2019 .

Murder #3 – 22-year-old Shakeem Stevens murdered in Green Tree, Old Road, St. Kitts on February 8, 2019.

Murder # 4 – 28-year-old Eric “Jun Jun” Thompson murdered outside his home at Pond’s Pasture, Basseterre, St. Kitts on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Murder #5 – Vere Amory killed in The Alley, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, on February 13, 2019.

Murder #6 – Joel “Booyaka” Phillip, killed in his St. Johnston Village home, Basseterre, St. Kitts on February 14, 2019.

Murder #7 – Gavin Rogers killed in his home at Wingfield Road, Old Road, St. Kitts on February 14, 2019