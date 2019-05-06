Blind Date viewers angry as bisexual contestants sent to Saint Lucia where ‘homosexuality is illegal’

Two bisexual contestants of popular UK show ‘Blind Date’ are complaining that their prize-winning trip to Saint Lucia turned out to be a nightmare because they were told homosexuality is illegal on the island.

According to media reports in the UK, ‘Blind Date’ fans are angry that the men were sent to Saint Lucia where gay sex illegal.

A Channel 5 spokesman has reportedly admitted to the mistake of sending the men to the ‘wrong island’.

“We didn’t know and are taking this up with the production company,” spokesman is quoted as saying by The Sun newspaper.



The male couple, who won the prize, have been identified as Jordan Shannon and Jesse Drew.

Jordan reportedly told the Daily Star newspaper that he was informed about the gay issue in Saint Lucia on the way to their hotel.

“I didn’t know this until I was told on the way to the hotel. I thought: ‘What the f**k?’,” he was quoted as saying.

The newspaper further reported that “Jesse couldn’t relax after security advised him of island rules”.

“The hotel security woman told me how most gay men were in the closet there as homosexuality is illegal. It’s 10 years in prison if caught,” he added.

The newspaper reported that “Jordan and Jesse returned safely to the UK following the tense trip”.

Their date episode is scheduled to air next Sunday, the newspaper reported.

