Blind Date viewers angry as bisexual contestants sent to Saint Lucia where ‘homosexuality is illegal’

Share This On:
Two bisexual contestants of popular UK show ‘Blind Date’ are complaining that their prize-winning trip to Saint Lucia turned out to be a nightmare because they were told homosexuality is illegal on the island.
According to media reports in the UK, ‘Blind Date’ fans are angry that the men were sent to Saint Lucia where gay sex illegal.
A Channel 5 spokesman has reportedly admitted to the mistake of sending the men to the ‘wrong island’.
“We didn’t know and are taking this up with the production company,” spokesman is quoted as saying by The Sun newspaper.
The male couple, who won the prize, have been identified as Jordan Shannon and Jesse Drew.
Jordan reportedly told the Daily Star newspaper that he was informed about the gay issue in Saint Lucia on the way to their hotel.
“I didn’t know this until I was told on the way to the hotel. I thought: ‘What the f**k?’,” he was quoted as saying.
The newspaper further reported that “Jesse couldn’t relax after security advised him of island rules”.
“The hotel security woman told me how most gay men were in the closet there as homosexuality is illegal. It’s 10 years in prison if caught,” he added.
The newspaper reported that “Jordan and Jesse returned safely to the UK following the tense trip”.
Their date episode is scheduled to air next Sunday, the newspaper reported.
We are the biggest hypocrites you will ever find. You have a much greater chance to get assaulted and robbed here than to go to prison. We are a fine Christian country. (sarcasm!!!)
lol as much as saint lucia dont promote batty men and rubbing we dont jail bullars for that cause as much as it may be the law no one has ever been jailed for this and also this hotel name la haut in soufriere is gay friendly
Gay sex is illegal in St.Lucia only if they catch you doing it in public, but to say you will go to prison for doing your thing at your home hotels motels etc is a lie. There's a lot I mean a lot of gay men women in St.Lucia and none of them have been incarcerate for their life style,so come on down bring your money but do your thing behind close doors and don't forget to wash your hands frequently thanks.