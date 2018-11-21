Blanchard wins D6 Road Race

Share This On:

(SNO) — Chester Bryan, Noellisa Federich and Blanchard Combined were the big winners in the District 6 Primary Schools Road Race on Wednesday (Nov 21).

The race went from the George Odlum Stadium to the Phillip Marcellin Grounds.

Augier Combined School edged Blanchard Combined for the boys’ title, 31 to 29, with Vieux Fort on 20, and Plain View on 5. Blanchard got 38 points from its girls, followed by 25 for Vieux Fort, 8 for Pierrot, 8 for Plain View, and 5 for Augier. Overall, Blanchard took the team honours, ahead of Vieux Fort and Augier.

Individually, the top runner from among the boys was Chester Bryan of Augier, who collected 20 points for his school. Blanchard’s Genesis Joseph (15 points) was second, and Vieux Fort Primary’s Francisco Edward (12 points third. Also in the top 10 were Kershawn Charles (Blanchard), King Liololl (Vieux Fort), Lyndan Phillips (Augier), Roby Sadoo (Augier), Rohan Alexander (Blanchard), Tristan Alphonse and Christ Antoine (both Plain View).

The girls’ winner was Noellisa Federich of Blanchard, picking up 20 points for her school. Reanna Edward of Vieux Fort came in second place (15 points), and Hope Jn Marie of Blanchard in third (12 points). Anelca McFarlane (Vieux Fort), Makhaya Smith (Plain View), Saraphina William (Pierrot), Nahyel King (Augier), Faith Jn Marie (Blanchard), Kerhseema Ince (Pierrot, and Kayla Auguste (Blanchard) rounded out the top 10.