Blackheart/SLFA knock out football tournament continues today

(PRESS RELEASE) – Quarter finals action continues today 27th, September 2017 from 6:30pm at the Phillip Marcellin grounds Vieux fort, in the Blackheart/SLFA knock out football tournament.

First fixture will feature two time champions Micoud versus last year’s finalist Marchand. Both teams coming off spirted performances in the first round would definitely want to further progress in the tournament, this matchup serves up artistry versus industry.

At 8:30pm, it’s a bit of a mismatch quarter final tie this year, with Anse La Raye the clear underdog to progress against heavily fancied defending champions Vieux Fort South.

Naturally fans of Vieux Fort South are supremely confident as you would expect, and of course it would be a major surprise if they didn’t triumph. But every so often a David can slay a Goliath. Every neutral will be hoping that Anse La Raye can get their noses in front and somehow hang on for one of the most memorable wins in tournament’s history.

Come what may, those two fixtures should be rather intriguing, and if ever there was incentives for goal scoring, players are to rewarded EC$150.00 for goals scored in the quarter finals, courtesy Blue Waters, the official water of the tournament.