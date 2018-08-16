Blackheart heat to light up Marchand Ground

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Momentum leading up to the grand launch of the 16th annual Blackheart Football Tournament 2018 reaches the Marchand Community over the weekend with the staging of the Northern Zone Qualifier Saturday at the Marchand Ground.

Blackheart Productions Sports and Entertainment in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Football Association are staging the 2018 edition of the competition under the theme ” Bringing it to the people.” Previous zonal qualifiers were held in the south of the island that saw Vieux Fort South and Laborie emerging; in the east where Micoud and Mabouya Valley came out on top and in the west where the successful teams were Anse-la-Raye and Roseau.

” Blackheart is one of the prominent football competitions on the national football calendar and this year will be no exception as we look to providing Saint Lucia with quality football, good community involvement, blended with the Blackheart mix of quality entertainment, ” Chief Executive Officer of Blackheart Productions Sports and Entertainment, David ” shakes” Christopher said.

Saturday’s qualifiers start with a clash between neighbours Central Castries and La Clery from 2pm, followed by a game between 2018 Coca-Cola champions Marchand and the National Under-20 squad at 3: pm. Subsequently Gros-Islet will play the winner of Game One, the winner of which will then play either Marchand or the National Under 20 to decide the top spot in the zone.

Admission to the games is free and among the sponsors already committed to this year’s competition are Flow, Guinness, Saint Lucia Distillers, Blue Waters, Vybe Radio and Radio Caribbean International.