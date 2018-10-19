Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Blackheart 2018, 16th Edition: Tournament awards

By Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.
October 19, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

A photo moment for Blackheart CEO, David Christopher, SLFA General Secretary – Victor Reid, Director for Youth Development and Sports – Patrick Mathurin, Maritime Consultant – Cuthbert Didier and cooperate representatives.

(PRESS RELEASE) – Affiliates of the Saint Lucia Football Association are reminded that the 2018 Blackheart Tournament awards are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 20, 2018 Clear Sky Hotel, Bean Field, Vieux Fort.

All roads will again lead to Vieux Fort South on Saturday 20th October 2018 , as the proverbial curtains descend on the 2018, 16th edition of the SLFA sanctioned Blackheart Knockout Championship.

VF South created history by becoming the first district to be crowned champions for three consecutive years. In addition to the $30,000.00 prize, their youth development programme will be bolstered with an additional $5000.00.

The Ceremony will be held at the Clear Sky Hotel, located in Bean field, adjacent to the vieux Fort Police Station.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.