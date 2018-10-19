Blackheart 2018, 16th Edition: Tournament awards

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Affiliates of the Saint Lucia Football Association are reminded that the 2018 Blackheart Tournament awards are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 20, 2018 Clear Sky Hotel, Bean Field, Vieux Fort.

All roads will again lead to Vieux Fort South on Saturday 20th October 2018 , as the proverbial curtains descend on the 2018, 16th edition of the SLFA sanctioned Blackheart Knockout Championship.

VF South created history by becoming the first district to be crowned champions for three consecutive years. In addition to the $30,000.00 prize, their youth development programme will be bolstered with an additional $5000.00.

The Ceremony will be held at the Clear Sky Hotel, located in Bean field, adjacent to the vieux Fort Police Station.