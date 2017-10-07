Blackheart 2017 Finals Preview: Vieux Fort South vs Canaries

(PRESS RELEASE) – This season’s finals encounter has the extra incentive for the two teams of getting one over each other, in what has grown into a rivalry. Both teams welcome this game, with their fans being desperate to obtain bragging rights as the season ends.

Canaries has the upper hand, due to the fact that they won over Vieux Fort South earlier this year in another competition, but that often counts for little in today’s final.

Canaries coach Leonty, will be expecting another victory after the 3-1 win over Vieux Fort South in their last encounter while Vieux Fort South coach Bellas, will be looking for his lads to put up a bigger fight than then.

Today’s match will be considered a crucial game to win by Canaries fans that have grown to see their team put on performances that have been very consistent.

Most would agree that Vieux Fort South haven’t been at their best not up until the semifinals, but are certainly star studded an ambitious enough to take it to Canaries. Leonty, would have prepared his players well for this match, understanding the opposition will surely be the focus of the team’s tactics in an attempt to keep out Vieux Fort South and win the game.

Canaries would have to be at their best, if they are to cope with Antonius Myers, Gregson President, Jamil Joseph just to mention a few who have put on top notch performances for opponents Vieux Fort South, Leonty will have his work cut out trying to keep a lid on the many talents this midfield dynamo has at it’s disposal.

23 year old striker David Henry will surely be a player to watch in today’s match as the Canaries born man holds a position of one of the tournament’s leading scorers.

Predicted Canaries Starting Line – Up: James,Tisson,Leonty,Toussaint,Edward,Duncan,Prospere, Joseph, Regis, Henry,Jn Baptiste

Predicted Vieux Fort South Line – Up: Joseph, President, Joseph, Edward, Myers, Mason, Savery, Joseph, Charles,Barclette, Nicholas.

Feel free to predict the winner and by what score line.