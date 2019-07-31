Black teen shoots at cars, allegedly shouts ‘I don’t like white people in my hood’: report

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — A black teenager in Ohio was caught on video chasing four individuals with a pistol — firing multiple shots at them and allegedly shouting, “I don’t like white people in my hood!”

Court papers obtained by WKRC outline the alleged incident, which unfolded on July 25 in the Kennedy Heights neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Devonta Allen, 18, was walking down a local street when he spotted his alleged victims inside two different cars, the court papers say.

He allegedly fired three shots at them — hitting both vehicles, but missing everyone inside.

Video captured at the scene reportedly shows Allen chasing after the cars and unloading his pistol. He can be heard saying, “I don’t like white people in my hood” just before opening fire, according to Channel 2.

Allen wound up turning himself in to police Monday night. He allegedly confessed to shooting at the victims, but claimed they were armed and had fired at him first.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on felony assault charges. It’s unclear if he was behind bars Tuesday.

( 0 ) ( 0 )