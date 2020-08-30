FLASHBACK: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in Saint Lucia – the ‘Caribbean Wakanda’

This article was originally published here on June 2, 2018

(SNO) – Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is in the ‘Best Island in the Caribbean’ – Saint Lucia. Yes he is!

The news has been spreading like wildfire on social media in Saint Lucia since late Friday night, June 1, 2018 when reports surfaced that the American star was spotted at a local airport and in Gros Islet – at the street party.

Our newsroom has so far come across two photos of Boseman at a Saint Lucia airport and several of him in Gros Islet. There is a short video recording of him walking on the road with two females appearing excited – or in disbelief – at the presence of the ‘king of Wakanda’.

The video was published on the Facebook profile of Brandon Versatile Stackz, whose caption reads: “The king of wakanda walking in the streets of Saint Lucia … @chadwickboseman”

Commenting on the same video, one Della Mathieu said: “Yass!!! St.Lucia has been voted the best Caribbean island, we will start seeing more celebs there.”

Yes, Saint Lucia was recognised as the “Best Island in the Caribbean” by Global Traveler at their Sixth Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

“We large me say,” wrote one Dee Mvint .



Brandon also posted a photo of Boseman speaking with a female at the airport. The same photo is also on the Instagram account ngmeventz (NGM Eventz Affair, a production company.

Some bloggers have teased that the fact that Black Panther is here, that makes St. Lucia the ‘Caribbean Wakanda’. For those who may not know what’s Wakanda it is a fictional Sub-Saharan African nation that appears in comic books and movies as the home to Black Panther.

Some posters are already using the hashtag #wakanda in their comments welcoming the superhero actor to the island.

Good Vibes Sailing commented: “Chadwick Boseman spotted in st Lucia welcome to sweet st Lucia #wakanda”.

Talis Girard said: “So Thanos erased him from MCU and sent him to Saint Lucia, not bad Thanos. Not bad at all. #chadwickboseman”

Black Panther, a 2018 American superhero film produced by Marvel Studios, is one of the most successful comic book hero films of all time, grossing over $1.3 billion in box office sales worldwide.

Boseman, who portrays T’Challa/Black Panther in the movie, is no stranger to film, having had starring roles in Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017), as well as roles in The Express (2008), Draft Day (2014), and Message from the King (2016).

However, no doubt it’s Black Panther movie that has skyrocketed his fame.

A warm welcome to Saint Lucia sir! Enjoy our carnival if you do plan to stay longer!