Black Bay farmers express concerns about resort development

The recent agreement signed between Range Development, an international developer and government, to continue the Black Bay Master Development, which will result in farmers of the Black Bay Farmers and Consumers Co-Operative in Vieux-Fort being relocated, has caused much concern among the affected farmers.

Nine farmers will be relocated to make way for the construction of the hotel, which a government press release said will create 500 jobs on the island during construction, with a similar number once it is operational.

According to Lucius Harris, one of the farmers who will be displaced, Invest St. Lucia has asked them to harvest their crops on their farms and identify lands elsewhere for them to do their farming.

“I have searched the whole area looking for a proper place to continue my farming but can’t find any…. All lands available in the area are occupied…” a distraught Harris told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

He added that he is not against development, but the government needs to put things in place before it takes certain decisions.

However, according to another farmer who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity, he understands that Invest St. Lucia has identify an area for them to do their farming, but is still concerned because if the place is not suitable for farming he will not accept it.

“Invest St. Lucia is holding back certain information from us. This is a serious matter. Our livelihood is at stake…” another farmer said.

An official at Invest St. Lucia (Vieux-Fort branch) described Harris claims as false, but declined to make further comments on the matter.

Some years ago, under the former administration, the farmers were on the verge of being relocated next to the Beausejour Agricultural Complex after a hotel was earmarked for construction around the same area. However, the project failed and the farmers were happy to remain at their original location.

The Black Bay Famers Consumers Co-operative, which had operated under a different name over the years, comprises of close to 40 members.

Many of them do not have farms in the area where the hotel is earmarked to be constructed.