Bisee resident fined for illegal possession of sea turtle meat

Press release
September 22, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday September 12, 2017, staff of the Department of Fisheries along with Police Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department conducted a search of a residence in Bisee, Castries on suspicion of possession of sea turtle meat.

The search revealed a total of seven pounds of sea turtle which was confiscated and the offender was fined one thousand five hundred dollars ($1,500.00).

The public is reminded that the sea turtle fishery is closed. When the fishery is closed no one should fish for, sell, expose for sale or have in their possession sea turtle meat, eggs or any part of any sea turtle. Anyone who fails to comply with the provisions of the Fisheries Regulations shall be liable to a fine of up to five thousand dollars ($5,000.00).

For additional information contact the Department of Fisheries at telephone numbers, 468 4135 or 468 4141.
Please be guided accordingly.

 

4 comments

  1. Poule Foo
    September 22, 2017 at 7:47 PM

    Give him the maximum! POS.

  2. Anonymous
    September 22, 2017 at 7:06 PM

    AWWWW!!11 I guess that would be hpmicide no.40?????????????????????????

  3. Citizen
    September 22, 2017 at 6:11 PM

    Well done Fisheries Dept! Enforcing the laws is the way to deal with lawlessness.
    It makes no sense to have Fisheries laws if people are allowed to get away after breaking those laws.

  4. Sharon Terrell
    September 22, 2017 at 5:39 PM

    You so hungry,i dont know why youll dont just make it ilegal to eat turtles.Poor turtles,you'll want to protect them and still consume them.Dear Lord,St.lucia.

