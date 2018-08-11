Don't Miss
Birds trained and deployed to collect litter in France

By BBC
August 11, 2018
The first feathery cleaners have already been put to work in the park. * Getty Images

(BBC) – A theme park in France is set to deploy six “intelligent” birds to pick up rubbish and spruce up the grounds.

The rooks at the Puy du Fou theme park in the west of the country have been taught to collect cigarette ends and other small bits of rubbish.

They then deposit the litter into a small box which will deliver some bird food as a reward for their hard work.

The first feathery cleaners have already been put to work, with the rest set to join them on Monday.

Nicolas de Villiers, the head of the park, told AFP news agency that it was not just about keeping the area clean.

“The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean”.

It was also about showing “that nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment”.

He added that the rooks, which are a member of the crow family that also includes ravens and jackdaws, are “particularly intelligent” and “like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play”.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

