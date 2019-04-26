Biodiversity report nearing completion

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Sustainable Development is the focal point for the Convention on Biological Diversity, an international agreement which seeks to ensure that the plants, animals and microbes found in our environment are sustainably used.

Currently, the department with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and financial support of the Global Environment Facility is finalizing its periodic report, detailing the status of the country’s biodiversity.

The results of the report will be used to guide policy formulation and development of biodiversity management strategies, and will serve as an indication of the country’s progress towards meeting national conservation targets.

In order to ensure that communities, resource users and members of civil society organisations are involved in the preparation of the report, community consultations have been organized to meet the following objectives: to raise awareness of the development of the 6NR; and to gather feedback on data gaps, new sources of data and verification of information.

The community meetings will be as follows: Babonneau Secondary School, 4 p.m., April 23; Soufriere Cooperative, 4 p.m., April 24; Clendon Mason Secondary, 4 p.m., April 25; Vieux Fort Fisheries Conference Room, 6 p.m., April 25.

Dr. Gale Rigobert, Minister of Education, Innovation Gender Relations and Sustainable Development encourages all citizens to be part of the process and make use of the opportunity to engage in transparent and productive discussions on biodiversity management in the country.

To attend the consultations or for additional information, please call the responsible officers: Jannel Gabriel 724 7134 or Cleopatra Anthony 722 9252 or 4518746.

