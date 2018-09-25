Bill Cosby sentencing: Judge sentences comedian to three to 10 years in prison

(USA TODAY) – Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for his 2004 assault of Andrea Constand, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday.

The sentence is in line with the one sought by District Attorney Kevin Steele, who asked Judge Steven O’Neill to impose a prison term of five to 10 years, in addition to a $25,000 fine, after Cosby’s April conviction on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted Constand in 2004. A defense attorney had asked that Cosby, 81, be spared a prison term, citing his age and frailty.

O’Neill’s pronouncement came after a protracted two-day hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse that featured testimony from Constand, her family and psychologists.

Cosby’s sentence came just hours after O’Neill ruled that the convicted comedian is a “sexually violent predator,“ a designation that includes registration as a sex offender and lifelong notification and counseling requirements.

The judge heard final prosecution and defense remarks during the morning session before he pronounced sentence.

“This should be a state-prison sentence and this should be a sentence that happens today,” Steele told the judge.

Before the sentencing hearing, a Pennsylvania state board recommended that Cosby be designated a “sexually violent predator,” a classification that mandates registration as a sex offender, community notification of his whereabouts and lifelong counseling.

Deemed a sexually violent predatorm, Cosby finally speaks in court

After Foley made his “predator” ruling, Cosby politely told the judge that he waived allocution, a defendant’s formal statement to the court and listened to the conditions of his registration as a sex offender, curtly responding to confirm whether he understood.

Cosby appeared testy and annoyed on a few occasions, asking for questions to be repeated when he didn’t understand or couldn’t hear. He also asked, “If I went from city to city, even if it’s just overnight, I have to get in touch with the state police?”

In a letter, Constand says her life came to an “abrupt halt” after assault

Prosecutors released Constand’s five-page letter to the judge in which she described the impact of Cosby’s assault.

Before the assault, “I knew who I was and I liked who I was … Nothing could have prepared me for an evening of January 2004, when life as I knew it came to an abrupt halt,” Constand wrote, referring to the time of the attack.

She summed up the effect: “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

Cosby arrives for day of reckoning; fans make case for house arrest

Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse in suburban Philadelphia at about 8:30 a.m. ET on a rainy morning for the second day of his sentencing hearing. He smiled faintly and nodded as he walked by some supporters, including a man who shouted, “Keep your head up, Bill!”

A protester yelled, “Justice for women!” while “The Final Countdown” played on a speaker blowing bubbles.

Outside the courthouse, Cosby supporter and Norristown resident Mariann Tokarchik, advocated for house arrest. “I see they’re trying to give him prison time,” she told USA TODAY. “It’s not fair to Bill, but what can you do? That’s the justice system.”

Another Cosby backer, Tony Abery, 61, of Norristown, said: “I think they should let him go and put him on house arrest, or just set him free and let him go. They’re going over what happened in 2004. Here it is, 2018. … Why can’t they just let the past go and let the man be at peace? The man’s old.”