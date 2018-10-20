Bill Cosby giving inmates advice behind bars

Share This On:

(RADAR ONLINE) — Bill Cosby‘s wife planned a surprise visit for her caged husband, sending his publicists Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson to check on him at his maximum-security prison Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But the convicted comic’s wife, Camille Cosby, 74, was a no-show.

While Cosby’s life behind bars has been less than glamorous, he is working on a book about his jailhouse experience, according to The Washington Informer.

“I shouldn’t be here, but I’m here. But, I will be able to write about it, write music about it.” Bill Cosby told his publicists. “They can put you away, but they can’t take away your memory, your life experience.”

Their talk revealed a shocking twist: Cosby, 81, is giving advice to other inmates about their situations, referring to them as “residents” rather than inmates. “He has been able to speak with other inmates about their situation and impart advice,” Wyatt told the publication. “Mr. Cosby loves hearing other stories of the inmates whom he calls residents.”

Despite news reports stating Cosby has had zero contact with prisoners, noting that he can’t even mingle with other inmates, Dept. of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden told Radar that’s not the case.

“Of course Mr. Cosby can speak with inmates as they assist him,” Worden said. “There are several specially designated inmates who assist him,” adding that he is still in a single cell in a separate unit – away from the general population.

Worden also debunked a claim made by the comic’s publicists that Cosby’s inmate helpers escort him to areas such as the library or the yard. “I don’t know what his publicists are telling people,” Worden told Radar. “He doesn’t go to a library. He may have a small yard accessible by the unit he’s in.”

Radar broke the news, John Wetzel, the current Pa. Secretary of Corrections is quite fond of the newest inmate, posting quotes from The Cosby Show on his social media throughout the years – including one tweet on the eve of Cosby’s retrial.

Additionally, the funnyman told his publicists that some of the most iconic names in the civil rights movement assisted him when it came time to prepare for life in the clink. “Mr. Cosby said Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela helped him prepare for this chapter of his life,” Wyatt told the publication.

Speaking of the actor’s conviction, Wyatt said that the case was built “on the word of a woman who isn’t even American,” meaning to Andrea Constand, the Canadian native that jurors sided with after she claimed Cosby drugged and raped her.

Despite the fallen icon’s team denying reports that his wife Camille plans to leave the felon and file for divorce, she has yet to address or publicly comment on the issue.

As Radar readers know, Cosby was outraged the night prior to being sent to prison and even got into a heated argument with Camille. on the eve of his sentencing hearing. Plus, she and the rest of the family were missing from the courtroom during his final proceeding in September, when Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced him to state prisonand ordered deputies to whisk him out in cuffs.

Radar broke the news that Camille returned to Massachusetts that same day after learning that her husband wouldn’t be coming home for dinner at their Pennsylvania mansion, and would instead be spending the coming years in a maximum-security prison.