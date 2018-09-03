Don't Miss
Bill Clinton gawked at Ariana Grande during Aretha Franklin’s funeral

By New York Post
September 3, 2018
Bill Clinton watches Ariana Grande during her performance at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

(NEW YORK POST) – Former President Bill Clinton became awestruck Friday at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit, but he wasn’t overcome with grief.

It was joy from watching Ariana Grande perform in front of him.

The pervy prez, known for his many dalliances and sex scandals, could barely take his eyes off the free-spirited 25-year-old pop star.

During Grande’s tribute to the Queen of Soul’s hit “A Natural Woman,” Clinton smiled widely from behind her as she sang, then sneaked a quick peek down at her derriere.

The internet quickly reacted with disgust.

“Gross,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip. “Try not to throw up in your mouth.”

“An old man pervert @BillClinton hasn’t changed a bit,” wrote another.

Grande received another bout of unwanted attention after her performance when Bishop Charles H. Ellis III wrapped his arm around her back, then repeatedly dug his fingertips into the side of her right breast.

Ellis later apologized, claiming, “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar.”

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

