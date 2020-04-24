Bill and Melinda Gates buy $43M oceanfront home near San Diego

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have purchased a massive oceanfront home near San Diego for $43 million.

The deal for the Del Mar property is one of the largest in the area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The six-bedroom home spans about 5,800 square feet, according to the listing, the Journal reported. It has a 10-person Jacuzzi overlooking a fire pit, a long oceanfront deck, limestone flooring and a swimming pool.

Gates, with a net worth of $99.5 billion, has been targeted on social media over his defense of the World Health Organization (WHO) and his comments about the slow pace of the U.S. coronavirus response at the federal level.

This purchase adds to the couple’s existing real estate holdings, which include a compound in Medina, Wash., and an estate in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Gates isn’t the only tech mogul grabbing up property amid the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently paid $16 million for an apartment in 212 Fifth Avenue as he builds a massive mega-mansion in New York City’s Flatiron District.

