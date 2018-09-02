Biggest England tour to West Indies in 10 years

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – England will arrive in the West Indies on 11th of January 2019, to start the biggest International Home Series between the two teams since 2009.

The two-month tour, comprising three Test matches, five ODIs and three T20Is, will be played in five of the region’s top tourist destinations, with the tour starting in Barbados and ending in St. Kitts.

Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia will host the three match Test Series; Barbados, Grenada and St Lucia will share the ODIs; while St. Lucia and St. Kitts will host the T20Is. (full schedule below).

This will be a special tour for several reasons.

With the recently announced ICC Future Tours Programme for 2019-2023, this will be the last three-format England Tour to the Caribbean for the foreseeable future. There is incredible history between the two teams stretching back over 90 years.

The teams will, once again, contest the Wisden Trophy, having previously played 154 Tests, with the WINDIES ahead with 55 wins to England’s 48 and with 51 drawn. The last series on West Indies’ soil ended in a 1-1 draw, with England retaining the trophy and despite the WINDIES bounce back victory at Headingley in 2017, with the 5-wicket win inspired by Shai Hope scoring centuries in both innings (147 and 118 not out), England still won the series 2-1.

In ODIs, the WINDIES seek to reverse a 12-year series losing streak against England, the current #1 ranked team in ODI cricket, as preparations build towards the 2019 ICC World Cup. For the T20Is, the WINDIES, as current ICC World T20 champions, aim to build on recent victories against England.

Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave underlines the importance of the Series for the WINDIES and for the region’s economy.

“England coming to the region is always a special occasion for cricket fans and we are pulling out all the stops for a successful series on and off the field. West Indies fans create a unique spectator atmosphere and not only do England fans add to this, they bring in a significant tourism boost to the region as thousands will travel here to enjoy the cricket and experience the unique Caribbean culture and hospitality.”

CWI President, Dave Cameron has expressed thanks to the Governments that have invested their resources as they have shown that they “recognize the economic impact the tour will have on their respective countries.”

TICKETS & TOUR OPERATORS

Online ticket sales to the public will start on 1st of November through both www.WINDIEScricket.com and exclusive WINDIES ticketing partner www.Kyazoonga.com/WestIndies

Official WINDIES tour operators will provide a broad range of packages for overseas visitors with their tour sales starting from the 31st of August.

The official WINDIES tour operators announced are as follows:

Thomas Cook Sport

International Sports Tours

Smile Travel

ST Travel

Gullivers Sports Travel

Barmy Travel

Sports Tours Plus

Howzat Travel

Living with the Lions Travel

Commercial and Marketing Director, Dominic Warne says “We know how exciting this International Home Series will be for both WINDIES and England fans. Matches against England bring the heart and soul of West Indies cricket to life. So, we have chosen a broad range of official WINDIES tour operators catering to different audiences with different packages and a range of ticket prices to meet every fan’s needs.”

Schedule:

1st Test January 23 – 27 Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd Test January 31 – February 4 Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua

3rd Test February 9 – 13 Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia

1st ODI February 20 Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd ODI February 22 Kensington Oval, Barbados

3rd ODI February 25 National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

4th ODI February 27 National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

5th ODI March 2 Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia

1st T20I March 5 Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia

2nd T20I March 8 Warner Park, St. Kitts

3rd T20I March 10 Warner Park, St. Kitts