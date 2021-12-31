 

BREAKING NEWS

3 days agoBig New Year’s Eve Celebrations Thwarted by Protocol Changes

3 days agoPM tells Global Citizens in UAE: How Sir Arthur Lewis is influencing Saint Lucia’s ‘Future in Motion’ today!

7 days agoArchbishop Desmond Tutu, a moral lodestar, has died

1 week agoDasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

2 weeks agoVenezuela accuses the UK of using ‘tricks’ to seize its gold deposited in The Bank of England

 

NewsBig New Year’s Eve Celebrations Thwarted by Protocol Changes

St. Lucia News OnlineJanuary 3, 20228793 min

Last minute changes in Covid-19 protocols have thwarted any big New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Ministry of Health in a December 30th press release has tightened protocols by restricting the gathering of people for both private and public social or recreational events to 35. Faith-based organizations are, however, permitted to allow an assembly of 100 people for religious ceremonies, including weddings, funerals and baptisms provided social distancing guidelines are observed.

Additionally, beach and river parties will be disallowed during the festive period, which is deemed to end on January 7th, 2022.
The 1 am cut-off time for any New Year’s Eve celebrations remains in place as it was for Christmas Eve celebrations last week. The last- minute changes to the Covid-19 protocols were prompted by major breaches in protocols during Christmas Eve celebrations: several hundreds of people were huddled together at bars in the Rodney Bay area, wearing no mask; vehicles were illegally parked along the main Rodney Bay strip causing traffic congestion, bar operators were being forced to close to observe curfew times and on occasions fined for breaching the regulations. There were similar chaotic scenes occurring in regular entertainment areas across the country.

The latest changes, supposedly, are intended to allow for safer celebrations in ushering the New Year and allow bars and restaurants to enjoy a much-needed increase in business activity during what is traditionally their most profitable period of operation.

SNO has been reliably informed that the police are determined to ensure Covid-19 protocols are observed by imposing fines where breaches occur and seizing Hi-Fi equipment where loud music is being played.

Post Views: 879

St. Lucia News Online

previous
PM tells Global Citizens in UAE: How Sir Arthur Lewis is influencing Saint Lucia’s ‘Future in Motion’ today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

PM tells Global Citizens in UAE: How Sir Arthur Lewis is influencing Saint Lucia’s ‘Future in Motion’ today!

PM tells Global Citizens in UAE: How Sir Arthur Lewis is influencing Saint Lucia’s ‘Future in Motion’ today!

3 days ago
9 min 655
St. Lucia News Online
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a moral lodestar, has died

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a moral lodestar, has died

7 days ago
4 min 822
St. Lucia News Online
Dasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

Dasheen Plant Could Be The Root Of Caribbean Development

1 week ago
17 min 2127
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.