Biden brands Trump’s refusal to concede an ’embarrassment’

(AFP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss an “embarrassment” but dismissed the standoff as unimportant.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said when asked what he thinks about Trump’s refusal to acknowledge defeat in the November 3 election.

“How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy,” Biden told reporters in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

A week after the US election, Trump remained shut up in the White House, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud that so far have been backed up by only the flimsiest evidence.

Biden, meanwhile, mostly ignored Trump.

“The fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning,” Biden said.

The Democrat signalled that despite attempts by Trump to stymie his transition to power he was increasingly a president in waiting.

In his latest exchanges with international leaders, he talked Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ireland’s prime minister, Micheal Martin.

Asked what his message to them was, he said: “I’m letting them know that America is back. We’re going to be back in the game. It’s not America alone.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )