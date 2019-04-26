Don't Miss
Bible survives mysterious house fire in Barbados

By ANTOINETTE CONNEL
April 26, 2019

Yvette Bowen-Payne looking at the Bible which survived the blaze. (Picture by Sandy Pitt.)

(BARBADOS NATION) — When a mysterious fire destroyed Yvette Bowen-Payne’s home, one of the few items that survived the blaze was her precious Bible.

And rather than despairing over the loss, the 68-year-old said her hope was in the Lord as she looked to start rebuilding the uninsured two-bedroom house.

For 35 years, she has lived at the School Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael spot, sharing the house with her husband and three children.

It was just past the stroke of midnight last Friday when the herbal soap-maker was reading up on herbs, heard a noise and went to open the front bedroom.

“So much fire come at me, all I could do is get back, wake them up quick. I couldn’t stop for nothing because I have gas in the house. All I can say is that I save three lives,” she told THE NATION.

Over the last few days as she combed through the burnt-out shell of her former home, Bowen-Payne was able to recover the title deeds for her land and the Bible that has been her constant source of comfort. While the cover was burnt, the other pages could clearly be read.

