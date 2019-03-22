Bexon woman claims rosary saved her life

Share This On:
(SNO) — A woman from Bexon is giving credit to her rosary for protecting her from a bullet and saving her life, MBC Prime has reported.
The television networks reported that Martha Fumer, 59, was sitting on her porch on March 16 praying when a shooting took place nearby.
She was injured in the incident.
Speaking in Creole she explained during that she heard loud explosions and felt something like blood on her neck. Upon examination, she said she realized her hands were red with blood.
Fumer was taken to hospital by a private vehicle and underwent surgery the next day.
She now believes the beads of the rosary saved her from her close encounter with death.
“I never miss my rosary on me,” she said in Creole. “I am always here praying with my rosary in my hands. I can say, it’s the rosary that saved me.”
Fumer is expected to undergo another surgery for her injuries.
One man has been arrested following the shooting incident.
God saved you my lady, not some plastic chain you carry around.
You are blessed. God is good.
Your bigoted, condescending comment is not needed here. You are free to believe in whatever you want and there is no need to try to impose your views.
Thank God he chooses to works in mysterious ways. If he chose to use her rosary to save her life, what wrong with that???
instead you say you was saved by gods grace you coming and say the rosary saved you? my lady i think you dont know better and could not explain it a bit clearer cause of your age and is not the rosary you wanted to say but it was your prayers and closeness to god. a rosary cant save you from nothing but its a good thing you are safe and the criminal caught
Rosary saved her life? What a bunch of Balderdash, woman God sent his Angel's to protect you, not no piece of toy worn by no cult.she is 59? Damn , life really does do a number on some people, if you start by giving God the praises due to him and him alone, maybe you'll look better, oh for the love of Christ, some people are so brainwashed that they cannot see the truth.
To be honest, I don't believe that she believes it was the rosary. She prays every day (I suppose she prays in faith). So her faith/obedience saved her. The thing is, that generation may not be as articulate as we may be, so their expressions of faith may be explained by something tangible like the rosary.
amen. agree with you. God did it not the rosary.