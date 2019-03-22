Bexon woman claims rosary saved her life

Share This On:

Pin +1 313 Shares

(SNO) — A woman from Bexon is giving credit to her rosary for protecting her from a bullet and saving her life, MBC Prime has reported.

The television networks reported that Martha Fumer, 59, was sitting on her porch on March 16 praying when a shooting took place nearby.

She was injured in the incident.

Speaking in Creole she explained during that she heard loud explosions and felt something like blood on her neck. Upon examination, she said she realized her hands were red with blood.

Fumer was taken to hospital by a private vehicle and underwent surgery the next day.

She now believes the beads of the rosary saved her from her close encounter with death.

“I never miss my rosary on me,” she said in Creole. “I am always here praying with my rosary in my hands. I can say, it’s the rosary that saved me.”

Fumer is expected to undergo another surgery for her injuries.

One man has been arrested following the shooting incident.

( 12 ) ( 0 )