Bexon man in viral video remains in prison for cursing and assaulting police

(SNO) — Police have confirmed that the man who is at the centre of the viral video in which he is being arrested for cursing the police, among other charges, is currently behind bar awaiting a second court appearance.

Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir told the media on Wednesday, Oct. 10 that 26-year-old Kennis Charles has been remanded at the Bordelais Correctional Facility after appearing in court on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, as was first reported by St. Lucia News Online.

Desir said Charles, a resident of Marc, Bexon, was charged with obstructing the police in their duties, using insulting words, resisting arrest and assaulting the police.

Charles is expected to reappear in a Vieux Fort court next week, Desir said.

In the viral video, a group of persons became agitated while police were conducting an investigation about the illegality of a motorbike.

Charles, who was among the group but not the motorcyclist under investigation, is seen in the video hurling insults and following the policeman to his vehicle.

The cops returned, with at least two brandishing handguns, and arrested Charles, but not before he put up a struggle and assaulted one of the officers in the process.

Persons in the video and on social media condemn the police for arresting Charles because they claimed he did nothing wrong. However, according to the sections Criminal Code, it is unlawful to hurl insults and gestures, mock, jeer, or utter expletives at anyone in public or in any place.

Desir has commended the police officers involved in the incident for exercising restraint and that no one got hurt.