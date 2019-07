Share This On:

Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bexon on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

Details are sketchy, however, based on preliminary reports two vehicles collided with one overturning and ending up in a yard, between two houses.



The incident occurred after 2 p.m.

The injured were transported to hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No additional details were available.





