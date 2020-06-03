‘Betty Clarke’ and Nadeige Suffren granted bail in Praslin drug bust case

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Police said two women, who were nabbed last month with marijuana in a motor vehicle which had a pass from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), have been granted bail.
Roberta ‘Betty Clarke’ Prudent and Nadeige Suffren were each granted $50,000 bail for the possession of the drug and $55,000 each on the possession with intent to supply charge, or suitable surety.
The women appeared in court on Tuesday, June 2.
In May they were arrested in Praslin after almost 360 pounds of marijuana was discovered in a motor car they were travelling in.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Crime/Police
- Vieux Fort couple caught with firearm and ammunition
- Saint Lucia’s chief elections officer heads CARICOM observer mission to St. Kitts-Nevis
- Government removes controversial Tourism Levy Act from order paper
- Saint Lucia receive negative COVID-19 test results for 32 consecutive days
- St. Jude impasse: HR manager to be sent on administrative leave — NWU
- UPDATE: Vieux Fort construction worker killed in freak accident identified
- DID YOU KNOW about Sir John Jeremie’s tenure in Saint Lucia during the 1800s?
- UPDATE: George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April, full autopsy reveals
- Finally: Micoud residents to get Wellness Centre after 28 years