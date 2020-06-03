Don't Miss

‘Betty Clarke’ and Nadeige Suffren granted bail in Praslin drug bust case

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
June 3, 2020

Roberta ‘Betty Clarke’ Prudent (right) and Nadeige Suffren

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police said two women, who were nabbed last month with marijuana in a motor vehicle which had a pass from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), have been granted bail.

Roberta ‘Betty Clarke’ Prudent and Nadeige Suffren were each granted $50,000 bail for the possession of the drug and $55,000 each on the possession with intent to supply charge, or suitable surety.

The women appeared in court on Tuesday, June 2.

In May they were arrested in Praslin after almost 360 pounds of marijuana was discovered in a motor car they were travelling in.

 

