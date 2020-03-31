Better Days Riddim seeks to “inspire” says Dominican producer

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – It wasn’t planned this way. Corona virus (COVID-19) was nowhere near the thoughts of Dominican ProducerDlo when he created the “Better Days Riddim”; but with the stress and panic associated with the pandemic; the riddim and its associated tracks could not be more timely.

“Making this riddim was really personal for me,” says Dlo (real name Dylan Lowe). “I was just going through a really rough period while creating the instrumental and I just knew I wanted a positive vibration from any artist that came on it” he explained.

And that’s just what the six acts on the project did. EzzyDan, Sledge Hammah and KaliHi hail from Dominica, while Kahsion, Mahrgrade and Krytical are Jamaican acts.

Their songs are all motivational in one way or another and Dlo believes that listeners are sure to find common themes to which they can connect.

“I really believe that there is a message in each song for someone out there and my ultimate goal is that the music will inspire them to push on through tough times.” Says Dlo.

On “Hurt Dem Feelings” EzzyDan speaks about working non-stop despite naysayers. Sledge Hammah’s message is about speaking “Dreams” into existence, while KalHi speaks of how things can only “Get Better.” On his contribution “Alright” Kahsion speaks to keeping the faith and believing that things will work out; while Mahrgrade says in life it’s all about “Timing” and as greatness cannot be rushed; and Krytical’s main message is every ghetto youth has a “Dream.”

Dlo initially connected with Mahrgrade via YouTube/Beatstars and has been working with him for the past year. Mahrgrade then connected him to the other Jamaican acts.

In Dominica Dlo has worked with the likes of leading dancehall act Colton T and pop/fusion artist Topherr. A multi-talented graphic artist and videographer Dlo co-owns Innov8 Media with his brother Akeem and boasts corporate clients to include retail food giants Astaphans and Fine Foods Inc. as well as leading event management companies Incognito Inc. and Infinite Entertainment.

ProducerDlo got his start in music making beats with FL Studio and reinvesting his earnings in equipment and software. After honing his skills over the years, he now offers a well-rounded package to his clients to include not only music production but graphic design and music videos to support the marketing of the songs. He is currently considering further his education in audio recording and sound engineering.

In the meantime, he is asking everyone to stay vigilant against COVID-19 by practicing good hygiene and says “if you feel down, just remind yourself that ‘Better Days’ lie ahead.”

The songs are available on major streaming platforms.

