Bermudian striker on target as Lewes go top

(CMC) – Bermudian striker Jonté Smith scored his 11th goal of the season as Lewes routed lowly Brightlingsea Regent 5-0 to go top of the Bostik League Premier Division at the Dripping Pan on Wednesday night.

Smith, 24, headed in the home side’s fifth goal from close range on the stroke of half-time as Lewes ran their opponents ragged in the opening 45 minutes.

“It was a great win, we performed really well,” Smith said. “It was a very good team performance.”

Lewes’ win put them top on goal difference over Dorking Wanderers.

“We knew that a good result might take us to the top of the table, and thankfully we performed on the day,” added Smith, whose father Clay formerly coached the Bermuda national cricket team.

“It’s been a good season so far for us but we know the hard work is not done. We need to keep our form going, and hopefully we can keep pushing for promotion this year.”

Lewes are home to Margate on Saturday.