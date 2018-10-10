Bermuda: Wells pulls out of Nations League game against Sint Maarten

(CMC) – England-based striker Nahki Wells has pulled out of Bermuda’s second CONCACAF Nations League qualifying match against Sint Maarten at the National Sports Stadium here on Friday night because of family commitments.

“I’m disappointed he’s not available,” national coach Kyle Lightbourne told the Royal Gazette newspaper.

“These things happen. We just have to move on and try to get the best result for Bermuda.”

Wells, 28, missed Bermuda’s opening Nations League game against Aruba, which they lost 3-1, but had told Lightbourne he would be available for the Sint Maarten match and another against El Salvador here next month during the international breaks.

Wells last played for Bermuda on the international stage in 2015 when he scored twice in a World Cup qualifier at home against the Bahamas.

Wells is currently on a 12-month loan from English Premier League club Burnley at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers (QPR), but goals have dried up for the once prolific striker.

He failed to score during 10 appearances as a substitute at Burnley last season and is still waiting to find the net at QPR, although he hit the bar and laid on the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Derby County.

Wells has a young family with twin sons born in March and has temporarily relocated from Lancashire to London after Burnley boss Sean Dyche sent him out on loan.

Added Lightbourne: “I know when you’re on loan you could be separated from family, so this international break could be an opportunity for him to spend time with his family.

“He’s unavailable but we’re not going to make a big thing about it because we’ve played a lot of matches without him. We just want to build a team and bring a feel-good factor to the squad by getting a result.”

Lightbourne has called on his players to raise their game against Sint Maarten after their 3-1 defeat against Aruba in a match that was switched to Curacao because of ground unavailability.

“As I said to the players last night, after our last performance, nobody should complain if their name is not in the starting XI,” the coach said.

“When asked who was our man of the match, it was hard to pick one. We just weren’t outstanding.”

Most of Bermuda’s overseas-based players have already returned, with captain Reggie Lambe, due to arrive on Wednesday night from English club Cambridge United, who have slipped into the relegation zone.

Sint Maarten come into Friday’s game on the back of a 13-0 pasting against Haiti.