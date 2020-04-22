Bermuda: Twelve new positive cases confirmed

Share This On:

(ROYAL GAZETTE) – A dozen new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said that 222 test results had come back yesterday, with 12 positive and 210 clear.

The new victims brought the total number of cases up to 98, with 39 people now recovered.

Ten people are in hospital and 44 cases are being monitored at home.

The spokeswoman said that the age range of the hospitalised patients was between 57 and 82.

The spokeswoman said that the average age of cases was 56.

She added: “The median age is 58 and the age range of all of our confirmed cases is from 18 to 91 years.”

The spokeswoman said that 11 of the cases reported yesterday had come in from overseas and that the source of the twelfth was under investigation.

She added: “All persons who returned a positive result have not been released from government quarantine facilities.”

The spokeswoman said that passengers from the last British Airways flight were released yesterday and those on a Delta flight from the US would go home today.

The spokeswoman said: “It is important to note that persons who have been released are still subject to public health monitoring for 14 days.”

