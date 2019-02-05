Bermuda to stage T20 World Cup qualifying tournament

Share This On:

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb 4, CMC – Bermuda will host the ICC America’s Region T20 World Cup qualifying tournament later this year, the Bermuda Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Monday

The double elimination tournament will see Bermuda take on regional rivals Canada, the United States and Cayman Islands between August 15 and 25.

The top two countries will advance to the Global Qualifier tentatively scheduled for October or November.

Bermuda and Cayman advanced to this year’s tournament here by ousting hosts Argentina in the Americas Sub Regional Qualifier tri-series last year, Bermuda edging out Cayman for the title on net run rate after each side traded victories after both twice defeated Argentina.

The next T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October and November next year. West Indies are the defending champions, having beaten England by four wickets in the 2016 final in India.

“On behalf of the board, we are honoured to be selected by the ICC to host this prestigious event,” BCB president Lloyd Smith said in a press release.

“The tournament will provide numerous opportunities for Bermuda officials, umpires and scorers to gain international experience and training on home soil.”

ICC Americas development manager Fara Gorsi said hosting an event of this stature was a “huge honour” for Bermuda.

“After visiting Bermuda Cricket Board and meeting with the Bermuda government recently, I have been impressed with both organisations and their sheer enthusiasm to support the initiatives of ICC development programmes and also tender as hosts for the men’s WT20 regional finals,” he said.

“Bermuda are one of the leading members in the Americas region, and we hope to see many more tournaments hosted by Lloyd and his team.”