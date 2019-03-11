Bermuda resident loses five family members in Ethiopian plane crash

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Mar 11, CMC – Premier David Burt has offered condolences to a Kenyan man working in Bermuda, who lost five family members in Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian jetliner.

The plane was en route from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, when it crashed six minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

Burt said Paul Njoroge’s wife, mother-in-law and three children were aboard the Ethiopian Airlines jet. Njoroge is an investment manager at Bermuda-headquartered Butterfield Bank.

“As a father and a husband, I cannot imagine how he must feel during this time. He is in our thoughts as he travels back home to Kenya,” Burt told Parliamwnt.

All 149 passengers and eight crew members were killed when the Boeing 737 Max 8 flight crashed.

The victims included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals. Several United Nations workers going to Kenya for an international environmental conference also died in the crash.