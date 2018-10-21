Bermuda: Premier helps resolve power company dispute

Share This On:

(CMC) – Premier David Burt has helped broker a peace deal between the Bermuda Electric Light Company (Belco) and workers at the island’s sole power supplier who went on strike on Friday.

On Sunday, Burt said that electricity supply would continue uninterrupted, but did not say if union demands had been met, or what form of resolution had been agreed.

Staff downed tools in their dispute over the departure of four non-unionised Bermudian management staff and anger over the management style of Sean Durfy, the chief executive officer of Ascendant.

The Electricity Supply Trade Union had warned the strike could lead to power cuts, and Ascendant said it could not guarantee an uninterrupted electricity supply.

But staff were ordered back to work on Friday night after Ascendant obtained a legal order against the action from the Supreme Court.

The union imposed a work-to-rule at the company more than two weeks ago. It has demanded the removal of Durfy, as well as Robert Schaefer, the company’s chief financial officer, and the reinstatement of the four Bermudian managers.

The Premier met with board members of Ascendant Group, Belco’s parent company, union leaders, Deputy Premier Walter Roban and Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown late Saturday.

“Our meeting last evening was productive and a way forward has been agreed.

“Both sides came prepared to talk and I wish to thank them for their willingness to work towards some form of resolution. Most importantly, I am satisfied that the supply of electricity for Bermuda will continue uninterrupted,” the Premier said.