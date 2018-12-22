Bermuda: Police seize firearms and big haul of drugs in raids

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(CMC) – Police have seized a quantity of firearms and drugs worth almost one million US dollars in raids carried out in the central parish of Pembroke.

Police Commissioner Stephen Corbishley told a news conference that one person is in police custody and that several search warrants were carried out in a number of communities. The raids took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said police hope to make further arrests after the guns are analysed for DNA.

Ballistics tests will also be conducted to see if these firearms have been used in previous shootings, Corbishley said.

The drugs were a combination of cannabis, crack cocaine and others.

“This represents the most significant firearms recovery with three firearms and just under one million dollars worth of drugs being taken off Bermuda streets.”

Two of the firearms were found in the same location and the police chief praised the hard work and dedication of police officers carrying out intelligence-based operations and that work would continue in these communities.

“This, however, is not a time for us to be complacent, but it just highlights the work that has to be done to make the community safer,” he said.

Six firearms have been seized so far this year by police. One firearm was recovered by the police last year, three in 2016 and seven in 2015. In total, 22 have been recovered in the past seven years.