Bermuda: Opposition party suspends two senior members

(CMC) – The embattled opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) has suspended two senior members after an alleged incident at the party’s headquarters, according to media reports.

Police have since launched an investigation into reports that Tarik Smith, a deputy chairman, and Robyn Swan, the caucus chairwoman who was also appointed to the Senate in July, were alleged to have been at the centre of an altercation after a party meeting last month.

An OBA spokesman has since confirmed that a complaint had also been lodged with the party “by a party member who criticised the alleged behaviour of another party member”.

A Bermuda Police Service spokesman has confirmed that officers are “looking into” the complaint.

Swan replaced Andrew Simons in the Upper House after he was dumped by then opposition leader Jeanne Atherden.

Smith was announced as an OBA deputy chairman in August. He took over the vacancy created when Justin Mathias, who has since quit, was promoted to party chairman.

The party said at the time that the complaint related to an alleged incident where only the two people concerned were present.

Police said on Monday there was “no update” and Smith told the Royal Gazette newspaper late on Monday “I cannot comment at this time.”

Swan declined to comment.

An OBA spokesman said “as a police investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment except to stress that this is not a party matter.”

The OBA, now led by 55-year-old businessman Craig Cannonier, has been reeling since a crushing defeat in last year’s general election after one term in office and lost further ground when it was defeated by the ruling Progressive Labour Party (PLP) in a by-election in June.

The PLP now holds 25 of the 36 seats in the House of Assembly.

Cannonier, a former premier, replaced Atherden as Opposition Leader last month after she lost a vote of no confidence over her leadership among eight of the party’s 11 MPs.