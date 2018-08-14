Bermuda: Man jailed for setting off fire alarm

(BERNEWS) – A 54-year-old Devonshire man pled guilty to charges connected with pulling a fire alarm at the Dame Lois Browne Evans Building.

Jerry Williams said this was a case of “the hero being turned into the villain” as he claimed that on August 10th, he only pulled the fire alarm to save the court from a tragedy.

Mr Williams admitted he pulled the fire alarm in Court Three but said that was only because he saw a man acting suspiciously, who had a smell of petrol and had a lighter in his hand.

Mr Williams said he was worried that the man was going to throw a Molotov Cocktail and injure someone in the court.

Mr Williams said it was reasonable for him to pull the alarm to save lives.

“I feel very proud of what I have done.” Mr Williams said..

He claimed that pulling the alarm had nothing to do with the fact he had a case that was scheduled to be heard in Court that morning.

In the Crown’s case, it presented that security officers heard Mr Williams say he was going to pull the fire alarm, and he was subseqiently arrested for trying to pervert the course of justice.

The Crown asked for Mr Williams to be given six months for this offence for the chaos he caused along with the wasted time and money by forcing the building to be evacuated and have to be provided with the all clear by the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service to re-enter the courts.

It was later revealed Mr Williams had been convicted of a similar offence in 2013 in which he was sentenced for 30 days.

Magistrate Khamisi Tokunbo said he did not find him credible, and gave him six months for pulling the alarm and also fined him $300 for a speeding ticket of travelling at 67 kph.