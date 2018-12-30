Bermuda: Gibbons awarded OBE in Queen’s New Year Honours List

(CMC) – Former politician Dr Grant Gibbons, who masterminded Bermuda’s successful America’s Cup bid, has been has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List with the Order of the British Emprie (OBE).

Gibbons, 66, a businessman and former One Bermuda Alliance and United Bermuda Party (UBP) cabinet minister, said he was pleased to be recognised with the OBE.

“It’s been a real pleasure to work on behalf of Bermuda,” he said. “It’s a very special place.”

The award was given for services to Bermuda.

Gibbons, who stood down from politics in April, led the Bermuda bid team that won the right to host the America’s Cup – sailing’s blue-riband event – in Bermuda in 2017.

“I think the thing that is top of mind for most people is the America’s Cup.”

Michael Winfield, a former politician, and Mark Norman were appointed MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire)

Winfield, who was the chief executive of the America’s Cup Bermuda Development Authority and also a member of the bid team, has worked in a number of positions in the island’s hospitality industry.

Winfield served as a government senator under the now defunct UBP from 1990 to 1996 and was the Senate Leader from 1994 to 1996.

He was voted Hotelier of the Year in 2001.

Norman is a former member of the Bermuda Police Service, where he worked in the Police Road Safety Department.

He was a major force behind the introduction of road safety scheme Project Ride to the island.

Norman became the co-ordinator of Outward Bound Bermuda in 1989 and later became executive director when the youth organisation became a registered charity.

Three other Bermudians – journalist Meredith Ebbin, cricketer Janeiro Tucker and cricket commentator Sean Tucker – received the Queen’s Certificate and Badge of Honour.