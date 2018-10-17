Bermuda: Gangster jailed for life over 2011 murder

Share This On:

(CMC) – A High Court judge has sentenced a 27-year-old gangster to life imprisonment after he was convicted of murdering a father of one in 2011.

Khyri Smith-Williams was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday of premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the killing of Colford Ferguson in 2011.

Ferguson, 29, was shot dead in February 2011 as he worked on a house in Somerset at the island’s west end.

Justice Carlisle Greaves sentenced Smith-Williams, a member of a west end gang, to 25 years in jail for the murder and an additional 10 years for the gun offence, the terms to run consecutively.

The judge ordered that the convicted man, who had pleaded not guilty, to serve at least 25 years before being eligible for parole.

The judge said the case was both very serious and very sad and that Ferguson had “unnecessarily and cruelly lost his life as a result of the gang violence in this country.

“Today, we have another case in which an innocent has been gunned down. A child is now without a father,” the judge said, adding however that it was also a sad day for Smith-Williams.

“You chose the path of the gang life — and, unfortunately for you, it has brought you to this calamity. You, too, will deny your child a father. There are never any winners in these cases.”

Smith-Williams offered condolences to Ferguson’s family after the verdict was read.

“I know you guys are probably happy someone is going down for it,” he added.

His attorney, Queen Counsel Jerome Lynch, said that his client maintained his innocence, and that it was “very brave of him” to say so.

Lynch said there was a “very real prospect” that an appeal would be launched.

Inspector Michael Redfern, a police witness in the case, said the sentence sent a clear message to “stay away from the violence..

“Stay away from the gang because there are no winners,” he added.