Bermuda enjoys boom as a marriage destination for tourists

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb 14, CMC – Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, has enjoyed a surge in the number of tourists coming to the island by air and sea for weddings, the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) has announced.

BTA said more than 7,500 people visited the island for weddings last year, compared with under 4,000 in 2015.

“This area has been a focal point for the sales and marketing team for the past few years, so it’s very rewarding to see these results because we know it means we’re keeping wedding suppliers busy and giving them opportunities to grow their businesses,” said Glenn Jones, BTA’s director of strategy and corporate communications.

Jones said the BTA would continue to focus on destination weddings, particularly among the “jet-setter audience”, as part of the National Tourism Plan.

Figures released by the BTA showed that 7,509 couples and guests flew to Bermuda for a destination wedding in 2018, a 34.6 per cent increase on 2017, when 5,538 visitors flew to Bermuda for a wedding, and an 89 per cent increase on the 2015 figure of 3,965.

But one business owner here said that the number of tourists who married in Bermuda was even higher because the BTA figures did not include hundreds of marriage ceremonies conducted for cruise ship passengers.

“They are coming to Bermuda, getting off the ship and going to the beach or the church to get married,” said Yolanda Furbert, adding that her business had been inundated with calls and e-mails about weddings for this year and 2020.