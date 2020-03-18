Bermuda confirms first two coronavirus cases

Share This On:

(THE ROYAL GAZETTE) – Bermuda’s first two cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed at about 4pm today, it was revealed tonight.

One of the two residents had travelled from the UK and the other from the US and are the cases are unconnected.

Both became ill three days after their return to the island.

Neither required hospitalisation, but both are in isolation.

The announcement was made by David Burt, the Premier, and Kim Wilson, the Minister of Health, at 6pm.

Mr Burt said: “The Ministry of Health is working closely with other ministries across the Government to rapidly investigate this situation and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Our chief concern is how many people had close contact with the individuals once symptoms developed.”

Health officials are investigating those people who may have been in contact with the two patients.

Mr Burt declined to say which flights the patients arrived on “at this point in time”.

The Emergency Measures Organisation was due to meet at 7pm today to discuss the next steps.

Bermuda has 90 test kits for the virus.

Mr Burt said he could not confirm earlier reports that 800 test kits were being brought to the island, but he said that more were on route.

He added a public health order had been issued to compel people told to quarantine to remain away from others.

Mr Burt said changes had been added to containment legislation brought to the House of Assembly on Monday and that these additions had been put into effect.

He added several containment measures had been taken including:

• Making sure the individuals are receiving appropriate treatment and remain isolated;

• Interviewing the individuals and close contacts, such as family members, to obtain detailed information on their travel history and exposures and then monitoring the family members to see if they become ill.

Mr Burt said: “I want to reassure the public that the Government has been actively preparing for an event like this as part of the international health regulations.

“Thankfully we will have the ability to screen for Covid-19 on island tomorrow which will aid us in controlling any spread of this virus.”

