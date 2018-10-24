Don't Miss
Berkeley NY dominates HVIAC men’s soccer awards

By Terry Finisterre
October 24, 2018

(SNO) – The Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its weekly awards for the period of Monday, October 15 through Sunday, October 21 and the Berkeley College New York men’s soccer team was well represented.

Meshema Charles earned the conference’s Player of the Week honor, while Amadou Sy was tabbed as the HVIAC Rookie of the Week.

Charles, a sophomore from Saint Lucia, earned the conference’s most prestigious honor this week by scoring four goals in the Knights’ 5-2 victory over Vaughn College back on Thursday, October 18, before notching a tally against Culinary Institute of America this past Saturday.

Sy was named the HVIAC Rookie of the Week after scoring one goal apiece in Berkeley’s wins against Vaughn (10/18) and Culinary Institute of America (10/20).

The Knights will return to action on Saturday evening, as Berkeley College will take on the College of New Rochelle in the semifinals of the 2018 HVIAC Tournament.

